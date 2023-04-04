Three Penn State players make On3’s NIL Top 100

Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, is the biggest thing taking college athletics by storm. Prior to the application of NIL across amateur sports, college athletes could not receive financial compensation.

Now with NIL, athletes are able to capitalize financially while they’re still in school. There are tons of applications and nuances to what NIL does for an athlete, how the school is involved and how it impacts the sports specific programs, but the main thing it’s done is force athletic departments to be more progressive.

Every athletic department has dealt with the new rules differently. Some were immediately prepared and had a plan on what they wanted to do, while others are just now adapting.

For all intents and purposes, it seems like Penn State falls into the latter of those philosophies. It’s clear that the effort to adapt to the NIL era has become a major focus of the athletic department and boosters.

With all that said, there are three Penn State football players who made On3’s NIL Top 100 list. Those players are sophomore running back Nick Singleton, junior edge rusher Chop Robinson and redshirt junior offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Where do they rank compared to the rest of the Big Ten football players?

100. Will Johnson; Michigan

Will Johnson is a sophomore cornerback at Michigan who came into the program as a five-star recruit. He racked up 25 solo tackles and intercepted three passes in his freshman season.

NIL Valuation: $497K

92. Olu Fashanu; Penn State

Olu Fashanu could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2022-23 season and been a first round draft pick. He decided to come back to Penn State for another season and will remain a highly coveted offensive tackle prospect when he does decide to enter his name in the draft.

NIL Valuation: $522K

82. Donovan Edwards; Michigan

Donovan Edwards had a breakout season his sophomore year. He rushed for 991 yards on 141 carries with seven touchdowns. His 7.1 yards per carry average was third in the country last season. Despite the breakout year, his NIL Valuation actually decreased a bit in the market according to On3.

NIL Valuation: $554K

69. Braelon Allen; Wisconsin

Braelon Allen has been an elite running back from the moment he stepped onto the Wisconsin campus. He has recorded back to back 1,000 plus yard seasons with over double digit touchdowns. Allen is expected to be a major piece for the Wisconsin offense this season so it’s no surprise he finds himself on this list.

NIL Valuation: $633K

62. Chop Robinson; Penn State

Chop Robinson exploded onto the scene last season for Penn State after transferring from Maryland. The edge rusher recorded 26 total tackles, 10 of them for a loss and 5.5 sacks. Robinson is expected to be one of the top players for the Nittany Lions during the 2023-24 season.

NIL Valuation: $671K

57. Miyan Williams; Ohio State

Miyan Williams has been a steady performer for Ohio State at the running back position. He’s improved his numbers every year since he redshirted his freshman season. After posting 508 rushing yards on 71 carries with three touchdowns in 2021, he put up 825 yards and 14 touchdowns his redshirt sophomore season.

NIL Valuation: $717K

48. TreVeyon Henderson; Ohio State

After a monster true freshman season where he put up 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, TreVeyon Henderson struggled last season. The running back battle a foot injury all season and was shut down after playing eight games. Despite that, he put up 571 rushing yards and six touchdowns. It’s interesting to see his value higher than his previous backfield mate on this list, considering the opposite trajectory that their careers have been going.

NIL Valuation: $759K

47. J.T. Tuimoloau; Ohio State

Another Ohio State Buckeye makes the list with edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau taking the 47th spot on the list. He had a huge season his sophomore year, recording 28 total tackles, 10.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. Tuimoloau’s play certainly made his stock rise significantly last season which is reflected by his NIL value.

NIL Valuation: $767K

39. J.J. McCarthy; Michigan

It should surprise no one that a Michigan quarterback would make the Top 100 list. After previous quarterback Cade McNamara led the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff appearance, coach Jim Harbaugh decided to give the reigns to J.J. McCarthy. In his first season as a starter, he threw for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdown, 5 interceptions and led Michigan to a second consecutive Big Ten championship victory and CFP appearance.

NIL Valuation: $837K

35. Nick Singleton; Penn State

Nick Singleton came into Penn State as a hype up running back recruit. The five-star absolutely deliver his true freshman season, recording 1,061 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. It’s clear why he would be so high on the list considering how marketable the great running backs at Penn State have been. It certainly looks like he’ll be adding his name to that list.

NIL Valuation: $864K

24. Emeka Egbuka; Ohio State

The machine that is the Ohio State wide receiver group keeps on rolling. Emeka Egbuka was largely unknown by casual college football fans his freshman year. That changed during the 2022-23 season when he recorded 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka is expected to have a huge junior season and could put himself into NFL Draft conversations.

NIL Valuation: $946K

21. Blake Corum; Michigan

The second player of Michigan’s two headed monster rushing attack. Blake Corum was in the Heisman conversation last year before a torn meniscus in his knee ended his season in early December. Prior to that, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, which were top 10 and top five in the country respectively. He wanted to come back because he had some “unfinished business” this year.

NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

12. Marvin Harrison Jr.; Ohio State

The best ranked current Big Ten football player on the NIL Top 100 list is Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. He really has all the makings of an NIL monster. Son of a famous dad in the sport, plays for a big named school and is an incredible football player himself. Harrison had a huge sophomore season recording 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Now he is considered the sure fire best receiver in college football and will be the highest receiver taken when he’s in the NFL Draft.

NIL Valuation: $1.3 million

