Three pending free agents Redskins fans should track in the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

There are plenty of reasons Redskins fans should tune into the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl, such as: 1) It's the freaking Super Bowl, 2) It's the last game on the NFL calendar, 3) For gambling purposes and 4) It's the freaking Super Bowl.

If reasons 1-4 somehow aren't enough, however, here's another: To scout Kansas City and San Francisco's pending free agents, guys who Washington will be evaluating and possibly adding to its roster this offseason.

With that in mind, track these three players in particular:

Might as well start out with a familiar name. But Breeland isn't on this list just because he's already played with the Redskins.

Think about it: After departing Washington following the 2017 campaign, the corner was set to sign a three-year contract with the Panthers. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury on a trip to the Dominican Republic, leading to a failed physical and a voided contract.

Remember who was the head coach of Carolina at that time? Ron Rivera.

Plus, while Josh Norman's chances of sticking with the Redskins certainly seem greater now that Rivera's with the Redskins, it still feels much more likely that he'll be gone. Therefore, there'll be a need at corner. Plus, Norman and Breeland didn't get along when they overlapped with the Burgundy and Gold, so perhaps Breeland will feel better about a return if Norman isn't around.

The Chiefs have more weapons than a 12-year-old on Call of Duty, and Robinson is well behind guys like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins on the pass-catching food chain. That said, the 25-year-old has generated some solid numbers in a limited role.

In his fourth year with K.C., Robinson caught 32 balls for 449 yards and four scores. His best performance came in Week 2 versus the Raiders, when he went off for six catches for 172 yards and two TDs. It was an afternoon that hinted at what he could become as a featured target.

The Redskins, of course, need more useful options for Dwayne Haskins. Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon are all promising. Robinson could slide right in and add to that corps.

While Robinson would be a receiver for the Redskins to sign based on potential future returns, Sanders is someone they'd pursue based on his long track record of pro success. He totaled 66 catches this year between the Broncos and Niners, a number he's surpassed often in his career.

Sanders will be 33 when the 2020 campaign starts, so whatever deal he gets will probably be on the shorter side. The trade off, though, should be a very reliable veteran, and one who could tutor the likes of McLaurin and Sims while also still being valuable on Sundays.

The questions surrounding Sanders will be whether he would want to join a somewhat-rebuilding squad like the Redskins and how much money he'll be seeking on the open market. But there isn't much question about his ability or his past production.

