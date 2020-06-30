Three Pelicans test positive for coronavirus

Sixteen NBA players (of 302 tested June 23) were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Three are Pelicans.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

These 3 tests were positive when players made it back to the facility last week. They are a part of the 16 positive tests the NBA announced. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 30, 2020





It’s unclear how many players have tested positive in this phase of the NBA’s return. Nets center DeAndre Jordan said he found out more recently. Otherwise, players outside New Orleans who reportedly tested positive might or might not be among the 16.

The number of positive tests at this stage is not surprising.

But teams are not all affected equally. Hopefully, the three Pelicans are asymptomatic and clear the virus as quickly as possible. However, at minimum, they’re missing time to train. That puts them behind as New Orleans gears up for a playoff push.

