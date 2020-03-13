Three Patriots rank among top 25 in performance based pay

The New England Patriots routinely are able to find players that exceed their contract value. And often, these players are recognized for their abilities via the NFL's performance based pay program.

The NFL essentially has a pool of money available for players on some of the league's smaller contracts that see a lot of playing time. After the season, the pay is divided up between qualifying players.

This season, the Patriots saw three players qualify for the top-25 overall in performance based pay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. They were Ted Karras (No. 6 overall), J.C. Jackson (No. 8 overall), and Marcus Cannon (No. 23 overall).

Here are the Top 25 earnings in performance based pay - a pool that will increased dramatically if a new CBA is passed. #Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward leads the way. pic.twitter.com/I9qw2TvxHB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

It's no surprise that Karras, Jackson, and Cannon got bonuses for their play.

Karras was a key cog on the offensive line and helped to soften the blow of losing David Andrews to blood clots before the season began. He started 16 of the Patriots 17 games and played 90.5 percent of the regular season stats. He was generally solid and allowed just two sacks and three penalties while playing 1,051 snaps.

Jackson also is surely a deserving member of the top-10. Jackson started just 6 of 16 regular season games but logged the second-most defensive snaps of any Patriots corner (681). He had a whopping five interceptions, tied for second-most on the team with Devin McCourty, along with 36 tackles and 10 pass defenses.

As for Newhouse, his performance wasn't quite as strong as that of Karras and Jackson. But he still played 63.5 percent of the team's snaps after being signed off the streets following an Isaiah Wynn ankle injury in Week 2. He allowed only three sacks but was whistled for six penalties. Considering that he didn't spend the offseason with the Patriots and had to learn their system on the fly, that's not too bad.

This news is mostly a feather in the cap of these players, but it also speaks to the Patriots' ability to find undervalued players that can play big roles with their team.

We'll soon see what Karras and Newhouse can get as they head to the open market. Jackson is under contract with the Patriots until the 2021 offseason when he will be a restricted free agent.

