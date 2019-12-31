The New England Patriots had a disappointing end to the 2019 NFL regular season, but there still were plenty of bright spots through the 16 games.

Three of those positives were the play of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left guard Joe Thuney and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Both of these players were named to Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Pro teams, which were revealed Tuesday.

Gilmore, who is among the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was named to PFF's first team All-Pro. Here's what PFF's Sam Monson wrote about Gilmore's selection.

A Week 17 struggle against Miami's DeVante Parker took some of the gloss off Stephon Gilmore's campaign, potentially even wrecking his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, but looking beyond that final matchup shows an incredible season. Gilmore allowed just 49% of passes thrown his way to be caught, and those yielded a passer rating of 47.4. Gilmore had six interceptions and 13 pass breakups over 96 targets.

The Patriots cornerback tied for the league lead with six interceptions and led all players with 20 passes defensed. He was the best and most valuable player for one of the league's top-ranked defenses.

Thuney was selected to PFF's All-Pro second team, behind first-team left guard Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots did well to find Thuney in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's also able to become a free agent in March, and he should receive a hefty raise from whichever team signs him. The Patriots should make a strong attempt to re-sign Thuney, especially if quarterback Tom Brady returns for another season.

Slater also was a PFF All-Pro second team selection. The 34-year-old veteran is one of the best special teams players in league history and was recently named to his eighth Pro Bowl.

The Associated Press' official All Pro teams will be announced in January.

These three Patriots players were named to Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Pro teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston