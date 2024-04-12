Three Patrick Henry student-athletes sign letters of intent

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—Three student-athletes from Patrick Henry High School put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent on Friday, April 12.

Patrick Henry Patriots football star Marcel Murray signed today with Lackawanna College in Scranton, PA. to continue his football career.

“I just want to make the most out of it and make sure I can get to a higher level after that maybe I can go higher like god willing,” Murray said after signing his letter. “Yeah, it means a lot just to play of the next level and to make my family proud.”

Patriots swimmer Jacob Jackson also signed today and will be taking his talents to Lake Forest College to swim for the Foresters in Illinois.

“I’m super excited to be able to do that I think this time last year I wasn’t even really sure I would be able to swim in college just because it wasn’t really something on my mind,” said Jackson. “So to be able to move onto the next level and just keep swimming is going to be awesome for me I think.”

Finally, swimmer Riely Houtz today committed to VMI and will be staying local to continue his collegiate career.

“I know they teach a lot about discipline and leadership and that was something I was very interested in and I met the team there and it’s amazing yeah,” Houtz said. “I feel great, super excited to be here and super happy about all of it. It’s pretty nice being an hour away means I get to see them all the time which is something I am very happy about.”

