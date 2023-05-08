Three party! Auburn softball earns No. 3 seed at SEC Tournament

The No. 17 Auburn Tigers entered the weekend with a good chance to earn a first-round bye as the No. 4 team in the SEC but had the possibility to increase its positioning with a series win over Mississippi State, and for Missouri to upset No. 12 Arkansas.

Auburn got their wish, as they did their part by taking two of three games from the Bulldogs while Missouri won the final two games of the series with Arkansas in Columbia. Because of this, Auburn enters this week’s SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Auburn’s series win over Mississippi State was its’ four conference series win in a row, which comes at a good time as the postseason begins this week.

“We’re going into the postseason trusting ourselves,” Auburn senior Lindsey Garcia said Sunday after Auburn’s 3-0 win over Mississippi State. “We know what we’re capable of. We know how good we are. We’re staying calm, cool, and collected and playing each game like it’s our first game of a new season.”

The SEC Tournament gets underway on Tuesday from Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. CT when No. 13 Missouri faces No. 12 Mississippi State. As for Auburn, the Tigers will begin their run toward an SEC Tournament crown on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT and will face the winner of No. 6 LSU/No. 11 Ole Miss.

Ahead of this week’s SEC Softball Tournament, here’s a look at tournament seeding, plus first-round pairings.

Missouri

Final record: 33-23

SEC record: 7-17

First game: vs. No. 12 Mississippi State (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT)

Mississippi State

Final record: 28-24

SEC record: 7-16

First game: vs. No. 13 Missouri (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss

Final record: 29-25

SEC record: 8-16

First game: vs. No. 6 LSU (Wednesday, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

South Carolina

Final record: 34-19

SEC record: 9-15

First game: vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Wednesday, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Kentucky

Final record: 30-19

SEC record: 10-14

First game: vs. No. 8 Florida (Wednesday, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Florida

Final record: 35-19

SEC record: 11-13

First game: vs. No.9 Kentucky (Wednesday, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Texas A&M

Final record: 33-18

SEC record: 12-12

First game: vs. No. 10 South Carolina (Wednesday, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

LSU

Final record: 40-14

SEC record: 13-11

First game: vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Wednesday, 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

Alabama

Final record: 38-17

SEC record: 14-10

First game: Winner of No. 12 Mississippi State/No. 13 Missouri (Wednesday, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Arkansas

Final record: 38-16

SEC record: 14-10

First game: Winner of Alabama/Mississippi State/Missouri (Thursday, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Auburn

Final record: 39-16

SEC record: 15-9

First game: Winner of Ole Miss/LSU (Thursday, 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

Georgia

Final record: 39-12

SEC record: 16-7

First game: Winner of Texas A&M/South Carolina (Thursday, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Tennessee

Final record: 41-8

SEC record: 19-5

First game: Winner of Florida/Kentucky (Thursday, 7 p.m. CT)

