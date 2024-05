May 28—The Austin boys golf team advanced three golfers to the finals as the team shot a team score of 316 on the first day of the Section 1AAA meet in Lake City Tuesday.

Eli Krueger, Isaac Anderson and Cale Tupy will advance to Wednesday's final round for the Packers. Tupy shot a 73 to lead the way.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 73; Isaac Anderson, 78; Elijah Krueger, 81; Carter Hovelsrud, 87; Izaac Erickson, 84; Collin Berg, 85