Three Pac-12 schools make ESPN’s top 25 recruiting class rankings for 2024

New Stanford football head coach Troy Taylor has gotten off to a very impressive start on the recruiting trail. The Cardinal currently owns 24 class of 2024 commits, including five four-stars, with quarterback Elijah Brown being the highest-rated pledge.

In ESPN’s latest 2024 recruiting class rankings (subscription required), Taylor’s group was No. 10 nationwide and No. 2 in the Pac-12. Oregon and its 11 four-star commits led the conference at No. 5 nationwide, and USC was just behind Stanford at No. 11.

Colorado, meanwhile, didn’t make ESPN’s top 25 with a comparatively small group of eight commits, although half of them are four-stars. The Buffs’ class currently sits at No. 43 nationwide and No. 4 in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.

Rankings aren’t everything, but I believe most Buffs fans would be surprised if head coach Deion Sanders’ first actual Colorado recruiting class doesn’t find its way into the top 25.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire