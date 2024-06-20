Three options that Barcelona have for the left-winger position

There is a clear belief within FC Barcelona that specific recruitments need to be made. La Blaugrana hope to bring in players who will elevate the team and lead to better performances. However, it is one thing to find some players, and another thing altogether for Barcelona to acquire them.

Beyond the signing of a new top-level pivot to improve their midfield and finally fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Busquets, FC Barcelona have another priority position for which they would like to recruit. That would be the left-winger position, and thus far, Barcelona have a few options in that position.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona currently have three left-wingers on their mind as options. Signing even one of them will be difficult and expensive, but all three of them belong to three different clubs and whose negotiations will be equally as unique.

From Liverpool, the name of Luis Diaz comes up. The 27-year-old Colombian left-winger is a player full of drive and tenacity, with a great inclination towards the opposition goal. A talented player, he is seen as the personal favorite of Barcelona Director Deco, and it would appear that his continuity at Liverpool is not a guarantee by any stretch.

This is something that plays in favor of Barcelona moving forward, but acquiring him would end up costing the Catalan giants somewhere around €59 million as per MD. However, the other two options that Barça have are almost equally demanding.

Dani Olmo, the option from RB Leipzig, is a player liked by FC Barcelona due to his ties to the club. A former youth player for Barça, the club believes he has a good understanding of the Barcelona system and would slot right in.

Moreover, Barça could be willing to pay above his €60 million release clause just so that Leipzig is willing to accept payment in installments, something that favors Barcelona due to their specific financial predicaments. However, there is foreign competition for the player from other leagues as well.

The last name on the list, and perhaps the most heavily linked one, is that of 21-year-old Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. Already a close friend of Barcelona star boy Lamine Yamal, he is seen by his Spanish-Barça teammates and fans alike as a great fit for the Catalan club. However, to sign him, Barcelona would have to get through Athletic Club.

Unfortunately for La Blaugrana, the Basque club are not quite forgiving towards them. They do not wish to let go of Nico Williams, and they will do whatever it takes to stop Barcelona from doing so.

Athletic Club will not listen to any proposals involving instalments, and would only let Williams go if his release clause of €60 million is paid directly. Furthermore, they hope to offer the player a renewal that makes that release clause rise even higher to a point where Barcelona will find it practically impossible to match the value.