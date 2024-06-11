Three options Barcelona are considering for Alejandro Balde’s backup next season

Three options Barcelona are considering for Alejandro Balde’s backup next season

Hansi Flick took charge as manager of FC Barcelona today and had his first squad-planning meeting with sporting director Deco ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is well-established by now that Barcelona intend to sign a new defensive midfielder as well as a left winger in the summer.

However, the Blaugrana could also require a left-back as Marcos Alonso will be leaving as a free agent in the summer.

It would leave Alejandro Balde as the only natural left-back at Flick’s disposal and as such, the club must find a solution for the issue.

And, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are considering three alternative scenarios as far as a backup left-back is concerned for next season.

Use a right-back on the left

Another season at left-back? (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

This past season saw Barcelona suffer a big blow with Alejandro Balde getting injured. With Marcos Alonso also dealing with fitness issues, Xavi was forced to use Joao Cancelo, and at times Hector Fort, as makeshift left-backs.

And, that is one option that Flick might consider next season – using one of Cancelo (if he continues) or Fort on the left-hand side again, with the pair showing that they can handle themselves in the role.

Alex Valle

Another alternative for Barcelona would be to trust young Alex Valle, who is set to return from his loan spell at UD Levante. The 20-year-old fared decently in the second division, making 29 appearances for his loan team.

Alex Valle could get an opportunity in pre-season. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

A product of La Masia, Alex Valle is in the dark over his future at the moment. With Xavi in charge, the youngster was set to get a chance, and now Flick could also decide to count on him.

Sign a new left-back

The third option that Barcelona would consider is to bring in a new left-back altogether, albeit one that is ‘low cost’.

In a recent interview, club president Joan Laporta did hint at the possibility of signing a player in defence without giving out any specific details, and a cost-effective left-back could be on the agenda.