Three options Barcelona is assessing for the left-back spot

FC Barcelona will not be backing down from next season without proper preparation. La Blaugrana aim to have more success in the upcoming season, and they need adequate contingencies for it. However, with the appointment of Hansi Flick, Barcelona hope to be as ready as ever.

The German coach, formerly from Bayern Munich, has been seen planning with Barcelona director Deco for next season. One of the key positions that they have reportedly highlighted has been the left-back position. However, they hope to solve that particular issue in the summer.

Besides Alejandro Balde, who was injured for much of last season, Barcelona barely have any specialist left-backs in the team. That is why, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Hansi Flick are considering three possibilities that would allow them to overcome this lack of alternatives.

The first possibility is to continue relying on the likes of Joao Cancelo and Hector Fort to function as left-backs. While they are naturally right-backs, they are capable of switching over to the left. However, Cancelo’s continuity is still up in the air and must be discussed with Manchester City first. Fort, on the other hand, has guaranteed continuity and has also showcased excellent consistency even as a left-back this season.

Another possibility is the return of Alex Valle, who is currently on loan at Levante and could be recalled this summer for the preseason. One of the players that Xavi Hernandez seemed to count on for the future, he has successfully gone through two successive loan spells at Andorra and Levante, and could now be set to return to Barcelona.

The final option, and perhaps the least favorable for Barcelona due to their finances, would be the signing of a new left-back. However, even if such a signing were to be made, it would be a low-cost one and would not be the arrival of any top class left-back unless some major twist in the tale ends up happening.