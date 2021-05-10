Three opponents Dolphins should hope get scheduled late in 2021

The Miami Dolphins would understandably tell you that they would play any team at any place at any time. And that the specifics of who they get scheduled on what week when the NFL unveils the 2021 schedule later this week don’t really matter. At the end of the day, the game will be played and Miami will have the opportunity to work through their weekly preparations to give themselves the best chance to win each game.

But there are additional dynamics at play that could unquestionably tip the scales in or out of Miami’s favor. Here are three teams that the Dolphins should hope show up on their schedules late in the season (and why):

Home vs. New England Patriots

Miami drew this assignment in 2020 and was able to take advantage with a home win against New England late in the year. Playing New England and Buffalo and New York at home in December is a nice added layer of home field advantage for Miami in the AFC East — but those late season road games often are unforgiving. So the more we can see of New England in Miami in December, the better.

Away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami drew this equivalent in 2020 as well — getting the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2020 schedule in early December. That litmus test didn’t end with a win, but it did end with Miami controlling the pace of the game for much of the first half and the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins can get redemption in 2021 for the way things fell apart against a defending Super Bowl champion if they’d be able to land a win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Why would you rather this game come late? Because Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from that Super Bowl team and the Dolphins are a young group — having reps together will help their chances against the best of the best.

Home vs. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are set to be woefully bad in 2021. And getting a team like Houston on the schedule late in the year, with conference wins at a premium for tiebreakers in any playoff race, is a nice luxury to have. Miami will still need to play the game, of course — they don’t get a win for showing up. But among some of the other heavyweights on Miami’s 2021 schedule, a team that is expected to be among the worst in the league could offer a nice breather late in the season if the Dolphins bring the right mentality to the contest.