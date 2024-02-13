Three Ole Miss football players invited to 2024 NFL scouting combine

OXFORD — The NFL announced Tuesday morning that it had invited 321 prospects to partake in the 2024 scouting combine, including three Ole Miss football players.

Cedric Johnson, Deantre Prince and Daijahn Anthony will be in Indianapolis, where evaluations begin Feb. 26.

Johnson, a defensive end, spent his entire collegiate career with the Rebels — somewhat of a rarity under coach Lane Kiffin's transfer-heavy purview. He had 40 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Johnson registered 19 sacks during his career.

Prince spent a total of four years at Ole Miss, with one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College in the middle. A 6-foot, 185-pound corner, he had six interceptions, broke up 27 passes and made 146 tackles for Ole Miss.

Anthony arrived last offseason, having taken a long route to SEC football that included stops at Division II Shepherd University and Liberty, where he played for Hugh Freeze. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety made a strong impact on the Ole Miss secondary, producing 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions in one season.

Among the notable NFL draft combine snubs is Ole Miss wideout Dayton Wade, who was outstanding in 2023, catching 55 passes for 830 yards and four touchdowns.

The representation for Ole Miss is a bit lighter at this year's combine. The Rebels sent five players to Indianapolis in 2023. They retained many of their top upperclassmen from last year's roster.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger.

