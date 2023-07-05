Three Oklahoma State players, only one OU football player on Preseason All-Big 12 team

The annual Preseason All-Big 12 team had a special local flare.

Four combined players from OU and Oklahoma State were elected to the first team by the media covering the expanded conference.

And all grew up in Oklahoma.

The Cowboys led the way with three players selected to the team — wide receiver Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver and safety Kendal Daniels.

Presley is from Bixby, while Oliver is from Edmond Santa Fe and Daniels is from Beggs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Sooners’ lone selection was defensive lineman Ethan Downs, who is from Weatherford.

Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year and Texas star linebacker Jaylan Ford was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was selected as the newcomer.

Texas led the way with five first-team selections.

More: Big 12 goes to 14 members, but when OU & Texas leave, where is OSU left? In good shape.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Ethan Downs lone Sooner on Preseason All-Big 12 team