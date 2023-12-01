Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 14 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 14.

Blanchard 19, Wagoner 14

Blanchard’s Carson Cooksey (6) passes the ball during the 4A high school football state championship game between Blanchard and Wagoner at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Three takeaways from Class 4A third-ranked Blanchard’s 19-14 victory against No. 1 Wagoner in the championship game Thursday night at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Player of the game: Carson Cooksey. The Blanchard senior quarterback finished 18-of-35 passing for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Cooksey ran for a 10-yard score with 25 seconds left in the third quarter as Blanchard took a 19-7 lead, and the Lions held on from there.

Top moment: Wagoner had the ball on Blanchard’s 36-yard line on third down before junior quarterback Kale Charboneau dropped back to pass and was hit by sophomore linebacker Cole Watkins as he was throwing. The ball flung into the air, and Blanchard senior lineman Jake Carter came down with it before getting tackled with 1:50 left in the game.

Witt Edwards shines for Wagoner: The Vanderbilt commit had a great game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, a senior receiver and linebacker, had a highlight-reel interception along the sideline with five minutes left in the third quarter and finished with nine receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

