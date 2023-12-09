Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 15 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 15.

Three takeaways from Class B top-ranked Seiling’s 48-16 state finals victory over No. 4 Velma-Alma on Friday night in Bethany:

Player of the game: Kaden Manuel. The senior quarterback/linebacker had an outstanding finale to his high school career, scoring all seven of Seiling’s touchdowns on the way to a state title with his father, head coach Gary Manuel. Kaden rushed for 355 yards on 27 carries, completed six of nine pass attempts for 64 yards and contributed to a defense that held Velma-Alma to its lowest score of the season.

Top moment: In the second quarter, Manuel spurted into one gap, and that was all he needed to rocket into the end zone. The senior quarterback accelerated for a 78-yard touchdown romp on the opening play of that drive, and the two-point conversion extended Seiling’s lead to 28-8 with 4:41 until halftime.

Read option: The lopsided score couldn’t represent just how well senior receiver Langston Walker played for Velma-Alma. Walker finished with 13 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown, including a stellar 42-yard grab in the first quarter.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

