Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 4 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 4.

More: The Oklahoman's Week 4 picks for every high school football game in the state

Bishop McGuinness 48, Shawnee 10

Three takeaways from Bishop McGuinness’ 48-10 win over Class 5A district foe Shawnee on Thursday night.

Player of the Game: Damon Cochran II. The Irish quarterback had himself a day, completing 18 of his 32 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns. Cochran also had 31 yards rushing and a touchdown as well. This is his first year as a starter since former Irish quarterback River Warren moved to Del City this summer.

Key Moment: On fourth-and-3 on Shawnee’s 27-yard line, McGuinness running back J.P. Spanier rushed 7 yards, carrying Wolves defenders on his back for a first down. The run proved to be crucial as the Irish would go on to score, extending their lead to 14-3 and ending early hope for the Wolves to come down and score on the ensuing drive.

Read Option: Despite the blowout loss, Shawnee wideouts Delmone Miller and Ejion Thomas produced most of the Wolves’ yards on offense. The duo combined for 196 yards and 15 catches on the night while also working as returners on the Wolves’ special teams unit.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: How top OSSAA Week 4 games were won