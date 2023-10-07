Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 6 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 6.

More: Why one family has volunteered to move the chains for Mustang football for generations

Edmond Santa Fe 56, Mustang 49

Three takeaways from Class 6A-I No. 5-ranked Edmond Santa Fe’s 56-49 win over No. 8-ranked Mustang on Friday night.

Player of the game: Demarius Robinson. The junior was a freight train out the gate — carrying the ball 35 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns. It was Robinson’s second time rushing for 300 yards in three weeks following a six-touchdown, 349-yard performance against Class 6A-I rival Edmond Memorial two weeks ago. He now has 1,223 yards rushing on the season through just five games.

Key moment: Robinson broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run on Edmond Santa Fe’s second play of the drive. The score extended the Wolves lead to 14 — serving as an immediate response to Mustang running back Bryance Sanders’ touchdown on the previous drive which made it a one-possession game late in the fourth. Robinson’s touchdown sealed the victory for Edmond Santa Fe as the Broncos were unable to mount a comeback in the final minute.

Read option: Mustang wide receiver Jaden Johnson had a monster night of his own. The sophomore caught 11 of quarterback Trajan Williamson’s passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Williamson also had his best showing of the year, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos’ second consecutive loss.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

More: How El Reno's Malachi Nicholson etched name in Oklahoma high school football record book

Deer Creek 25, Choctaw 20

Three takeaways from Class 6A-II third-ranked Deer Creek’s 25-20 home win over second-ranked Choctaw on Friday night:

Player of the game: Mason Miller. The senior running back made Deer Creek’s biggest offensive play as he bolted for a 65-yard touchdown to open the second half. He finished with a team-high 102 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Top moment: At the end of the third quarter, senior defensive back Orlando Barre intercepted a Choctaw pass. Deer Creek opened the ensuing drive on the Yellowjackets’ 27-yardline, and Junior Youmbi capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown. That sequence extended the Antlers’ lead to 25-13, helping them fend off Choctaw’s late rally.

Read option: Deshawn “Juju” Smith had a stellar night, scoring all three Choctaw touchdowns. The versatile junior turned a screen pass from quarterback Cash Williams into a speedy 60-yard trip to the end zone. He also hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 4-yard reverse.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

More: Wagoner football standout Witt Edwards commits to Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class

Guthrie 20, Bishop McGuinness 0

Three takeaways from Class 5A No. 3 Guthrie's 20-0 win over Bishop McGuinness on Friday night.

Player of the game: Jaylen Harper. The senior tailback led Guthrie’s offense throughout the night. He finished with 36 carries for 222 yards and ran for the Bluejays’ three touchdowns. Guthrie (6-0, 2-0 District 5A-2) relied heavily on its rushing attack and had 63 attempts for 326 yards.

Top moment: With Guthrie ahead 7-0 in the fourth quarter, the Bluejays faced a fourth-and-1 when Harper took a snap out of the wildcat formation. Harper did much more than just get the first down. He broke through the McGuinness defense and reached the end zone for a 24-yard score, delivering a big blow to the Irish.

Guthrie’s defense adds to incredible season: The Bluejays held McGuinness (4-2, 2-1) to 91 passing yards and minus 13 rushing yards. Guthrie’s defense has been phenomenal this year. The Bluejays have posted five shutouts and allowed just three points.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

More: The Oklahoman's Week 6 picks for every high school football game in the state

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: How top OSSAA Week 6 games were won