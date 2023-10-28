Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 9 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 9.

Norman North 30, Westmoore 14

Three takeaways from Class 6A-I seventh-ranked Norman North’s 30-14 win over No. 5 Westmoore at Harve Collins Stadium in Norman.

Player of the game: Mason James. The Norman North sophomore receiver made some big plays for the Timberwolves (7-2, 4-2 District 6A-I-1). He had two receiving touchdowns in the first half and finished with five receptions for 87 yards. James also ran for a 4-yard score after taking a direct snap out of the wildcat formation late in the fourth quarter.

Top moment: James caught a pass from junior quarterback Owen Eshelman over the middle before dashing into the end zone for a 36-yard score with 4:14 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves took a 16-0 lead and carried that into halftime, providing a comfortable cushion they held for the remainder of the game.

Norman North defense dominates: Westmoore senior quarterback MJ Graham is having a stellar season, but Norman North tamed the Houston commit on Friday. Graham completed 12 of 29 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown and had 17 carries for 74 yards and a score. Westmoore (5-4, 4-2) finished with just 267 yards of offense.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

Norman North’s Mason James (6) scores a touchdown during a high school football game between Norman North and Westmoore in Norman Okla., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Tuttle 14, Newcastle 13

Three key takeaways from Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle’s 14-13 home win over Class 4A rival No. 6 Newcastle on Friday night.

Player of the game: Shawn Rounsaville. The sophomore running back rushed 18 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, which helped the Tigers take a second-half lead on their first drive. Rounsaville, who also plays outside linebacker for Tuttle, spearheaded the Tigers’ second-half shutout with seven tackles.

Key moment: While all signs pointed to Newcastle scoring the game-winning field goal or touchdown on third-and-two near the end zone, the Tigers defense had other plans. Tuttle’s defense forced Racers quarterback Jackson Bergt to fumble — which was ultimately recovered by Tigers defensive lineman Noah McDoulett. The fumble came with 58 seconds remaining in the game as Tuttle knelt for the remainder of the clock to secure the victory.

Read option: Newcastle running back TJ Bradford had an electric night for the Racers despite the loss. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore had one of his best outings of the season, carrying the ball 26 times for 153 yards and a touchdown. Bradford currently has 955 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground through nine games and will have a chance to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark next week against Bethany.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

Tuttle's Eli Terry carries the ball during a high school football game between Tuttle and Newcastle in Tuttle, Okla., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Heritage Hall 35, Sulphur 14

Here are three takeaways from Class 3A top-ranked Heritage Hall’s 35-14 home win over No. 3 Sulphur on Friday night:

Player of the game: Barrett Travis. The junior running back ignited Heritage Hall’s offense with an 11-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter and kept going. Travis finished with 19 carries for 185 yards and three scores.

Top moment: In the second quarter, senior Jordyn Harris took off for a long kickoff return to set Heritage Hall up on Sulphur’s 15-yard line. The Bulldogs tried to make a goal-line stand, but Andy Bass connected with Rashaud Smith for a 3-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14. Sulphur never led again.

Read option: Heritage Hall secured the District 3A-2 title, and Brett Bogert became the Chargers’ all-time winningest head coach. With his 110th victory, he surpassed Andy Bogert, his father, who set the mark in 2014.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

