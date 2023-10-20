Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 8 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 8.

Carl Albert 24, Guthrie 21

Three takeaways from Class 5A No. 1-ranked Carl Albert’s 24-21 road win over Class 5A No. 2 Guthrie on Thursday night.

Player of the game: Marcus James. The senior tight end scored two of the Titans’ three touchdowns on the night, including the game-winning score on fourth down. James also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kevin Sperry Jr. to break Carl Albert’s scoring drought at the end of the first half.

Key moment: As Carl Albert trailed 21-17 on the Bluejays' 5-yard line with 45 seconds remaining, James silenced the Guthrie roaring crowd on fourth down after catching the game-winning touchdown. The score was set up by a 38-yard catch from receiver Trystan Haynes to put the Titans in position near the goal line.

Read option: Guthrie running back Jaylen Harper had a dominant game from start to finish. The senior rushed 22 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, eclipsing 100 yards rushing for his eighth consecutive game. He recently received his first offer from Culver Stockton College in Missouri.

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

Tulsa Union 31, Edmond Santa Fe 10

Three takeaways from Class 6A-I Tulsa Union's 31-10 win at Edmond Sante Fe on Thursday night:

Player of the game: Issac Covington. The Tulsa Union senior is known for being a standout defensive back, but he was valuable on both sides of the ball Thursday. Covington lined up at running back and scored on a 1-yard carry with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter as second-ranked Tulsa Union (7-1, 5-0 District 6A-I-2) took a 24-10 lead. He finished with five carries for 62 yards and also intercepted a pass.

Top moment: With Tulsa Union leading 17-10 in the fourth, Covington entered at running back and made a big impact, helping the Redhawks march down the field with carries of 22, 33 and five yards before scoring on a 1-yard run. That scoring drive gave Tulsa Union a nice cushion before it pulled away for the win.

Demarius Robinson leads Edmond Santa Fe: The junior tailback is having a breakout season with the fourth-ranked Wolves (5-2, 4-1), and he had another solid performance Thursday. Robinson finished with 23 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 16 yards.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

Bethany 38, Harrah 14

Three takeaways from Bethany’s 38-14 home win over Harrah on Thursday night:

Player of the game: Wyatt Geissler. The junior receiver led Bethany with six catches for 108 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter. As a defensive back, he grabbed one of the Bronchos’ three interceptions.

Top moment: Soon before halftime, Geissler leapt above a defender to snag a 48-yard pass from quarterback Jackie Payne. The electric play brought the Bronchos into Harrah territory, and Judson Gilliland capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush on fourth down.

Read option: Junior kicker Ruslan Calderon had a consistent night for the Bronchos. He was 5 for 5 in PAT attempts and made a 44-yard field goal for Bethany’s final score.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

Kingfisher 42, McLoud 3

Three takeaways from Class 3A Kingfisher’s 42-3 home rout of McLoud on Thursday:

Read option: Thursday night was Kingfisher’s first game under interim head coach Stan Blundell. Blundell replaced longtime Kingfisher coach Jeff Myers, who was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation resulted in a felony charge of child neglect against Myers and three others, which stemmed from a lawsuit by a former player that alleged hazing among players with Myers’ knowledge.

Key moment: After the tumultuous week, Kingfisher wasted no time seizing momentum against McLoud. On the Redskins’ fourth offensive play from scrimmage, Kingfisher senior defensive back Hunter Delozier stepped in front of a McLoud pass and raced 51 yards for a touchdown that gave the Yellowjackets a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game. The Kingfisher defense allowed less than 200 total yards, recorded five sacks, intercepted two passes and kept the Redskins out of the end zone.

Player of the game: Kingfisher’s Dallen Barton. The senior tailback/linebacker ran for two touchdowns in the first half, returned a kickoff 38 yards and had a 49-yard punt return for a score nullified due to a penalty as the Yellowjackets improved to 9-0 all-time against McLoud.

—Douglas Miles, For The Oklahoman

