Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 5 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 5.

More: The Oklahoman's Week 5 picks for every high school football game in the state

Carl Albert 70, Shawnee 0

Three takeaways from Class 5A top-ranked Carl Albert’s 70-0 road win over unranked Shawnee on Thursday night:

Player of the game: Kevin Sperry. The junior quarterback laid a solid foundation for the lopsided win, so he retired to the bench in the third quarter. Sperry, an OU commit, completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also tallied five carries for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 59-yard dash into the end zone to open the second quarter.

Top moment: Trystan Haynes showed why he gives the Titans an advantage on special teams. He took off for an 82-yard punt return touchdown that extended Carl Albert’s lead to 41-0 with 6:52 left in the second quarter.

Read option: Thursday marked the first matchup between Jason Madonna and Mike Dunn as head coaches. Madonna, Shawnee’s first-year head coach, played high school football alongside Dunn at Carl Albert. The Carl Albert alumni trio of Dunn, Madonna and Robert Jones formerly coached together at Del City, where Jones is now the head coach.

Madonna’s takeaway on Dunn’s Carl Albert team?: “They’re probably better than they were last year. There’s a future OU team on that sideline.”

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

More: Oklahoma high school football: Three under-the-radar storylines heading into Week 5

Bixby 66, Southmoore 0

Three takeaways from Class 6A-I No. 1 Bixby’s 66-0 rout of Southmoore in a District 1 game Thursday night in Moore.

Read option: Despite the graduation losses of its quarterback, tailback, tight end and two receivers, the Bixby offense is still humming. The Class 6A-I top-ranked Spartans (5-0, 2-0 District 2) have scored a whopping 304 points through five games and are keeping the opposing defenses off balance with a dizzying array of formations and substitutions, all within the scope of a hurry-up, up-tempo attack. Sophomore quarterback Carson Kirby has thrown for 772 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while change-of-pace senior Clay Peters is completing 86 percent of his passes with four scores. Sophomore tight end Cord Nolan – the heir apparent to University of Arkansas freshman Luke Hasz – has collected 10 receptions for 267 yards this season, an average of 26.7 yards per catch with a team-high four TD receptions.

Key moment: When Bixby successfully negotiated the two-hour drive from its campus to Moore Schools Stadium and went through pregame warmups without injury, one had to assume that it was going to be a long night for Southmoore. The Class 6A-I top-ranked Spartans – the five-time defending state champions – piled up 31 first-quarter points and led at halftime, 52-0. Both coaches agreed to a continuous clock in the second half.

Player of the game: Bixby sophomore quarterback Carson Kirby and senior quarterback Clay Peters. After the graduation loss of Carson’s older brother Connor, the Spartans are utilizing both Carson Kirby and Peters under center this year. Against Southmoore, Kirby threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns, while Peters was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 55 yards and a score.

—Douglas Miles, For The Oklahoman

More: Mustang at Owasso tops list of Oklahoma high school football games for Week 5

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: How top OSSAA Week 5 games were won