Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 3 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 3.

Stillwater 28, Norman 6

Three takeaways from Stillwater’s 28-6 road win over Class 6A foe Norman on Thursday night.

Player of the game: Holden Thompson. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back ran the ball 30 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns. The electric night comes a week removed from his two-touchdown, 140-yard rushing performance against Yukon. Thompson, who missed all of last year's regular season with a left knee injury, recently received an offer from Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Key moment: On second-and-5 from the Pioneers' 30-yard line, Thompson got loose from the Norman defenders for a 70-yard touchdown run. The score extended Stillwater’s lead to 22 points at the end of the third quarter and slammed the door on a Tigers comeback altogether following a Norman punt return touchdown.

Read option: Despite the loss, Norman wide receiver Dax Noles was the only weapon that consistently was able to rack up yardage for the Tigers. With 11 total touches, Noles accumulated 65 yards from scrimmage and also returned a Stillwater punt 60 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers their only score of the game.

Jordan Davis, Staff writer

