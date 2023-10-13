Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 7 games were won

The Oklahoman sports team delivers the key players, moments and more from the area's top high school football games in Week 7.

Chandler 35, Crossings Christian 0

Three takeaways from Class 2A sixth-ranked Chandler’s 35-0 road win over unranked Crossings Christian on Thursday night:

Player of the game: Carson Clagg. The senior running/back linebacker was everywhere for the Lions. He blazed through Crossings Christian’s defense with 238 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Clagg also stuffed the Knights in the backfield and blocked a punt.

Top moment: When Clagg blocked the punt early in the fourth quarter, he set the Lions up on the Knights’ 45-yardline. Then he took advantage of good field position, pushing forward for a 16-yard touchdown.

Read option: Fierce wind in Oklahoma City added an extra challenge to the matchup, but the Lions navigated it. While they leaned mostly on the run game, senior quarterback Alec Jackson completed five of nine pass attempts for 96 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Ty Garver.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

