Three Oklahoma Defenders we’ll have our eye on this weekend against SMU

Last week against Arkansas State was as stress-free as Okalhoma will feel throughout the season. Things won’t always feel as easy. That time for breezing through a game 73-0 is behind the Sooners. They welcome a much more talented team to Norman in the form of Rhett Lashlee’s SMU Mustangs.

Brent Venables’ defense passed their first hurdle with no slip-ups and nothing to sweat. The pass rush was not overwhelming, but Oklahoma’s chances to get home were limited because the Red Wolves were in seven and eight-man protections and operating using three-step drops.

SMU won’t do that. They have too many playmakers they want on the field and will take their chances with five or six-man protections. They want to have as many options out in routes as possible. It should provide Oklahoma with a window to attack and try and rattle Preston Stone, SMU’s young but talented quarterback.

The Mustangs’ ground game features two quality running backs, Jaylan Knighton and LJ Johnson. Both can hit the home run play, but Knighton is not as big nor as physical of a runner as Johnson.

How will defensive coordinator Ted Roof combat this talented SMU offense? We’ll find out on Saturday. But we believe three players on defense will need big days for Oklahoma to bottle up this talented SMU offense.

Reggie Pearson Jr., FS

The transfer from Texas Tech, Reggie Pearson Jr., has started over 30 games and offers valuable experience on the back end of the Oklahoma defense.

Arkansas State could not stress Oklahoma vertically but expect that to change with SMU.

SMU receivers Jordan Hudson and Key’Shawn Smith can move. The Mustangs won’t be afraid to try to test Pearson. Seeing how Pearson responds to being put into more stressful situations from a coverage standpoint could dictate how effective SMU’s offense is.

Danny Stutsman, WLB

The leader of Oklahoma’s defense, Danny Stutsman, will always be a defender to watch. However, this choice isn’t solely about his actual play but more about how well he leads and orchestrates things on defense.

Oklahoma finally gets a bit of a challenge to show the improvements they’ve made as a defense.

Stutsman was in the middle of everything last year. If he wants to elevate himself, he’ll have to lead by example. He’ll also need to make sure his teammates play sound football. His fellow linebackers need to fill gaps, get off blocks, and show an understanding of their roles.

SMU has a pair of running backs that could gash the Sooners if Oklahoma isn’t assignment-sound.

Justin Harrington, Cheetah

Justin Harrington may have the most challenging matchup of anyone come Saturday.

Mustangs’ tight end R.J. Maryland is a matchup nightmare for most teams. Most teams don’t have the players to match up with Maryland’s 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame.

50/50 balls to him are more 80/20 than anything. Oklahoma has not one but two possible solutions for this at cheetah. But with sophomore transfer Dasan McCullough banged up, Harrington figures to get the assignment come Saturday.

How Harrington uses his length and athleticism to match Maryland will be interesting. If he can nullify SMU’s talented tight end, it will go a long way to slowing down a talented SMU offense.

