Three Ohio State stars make Pro Football Focus’ All-Big Ten team

With a little over a week away from Big Ten media days, we are starting to see which Ohio State stars and position groups are most highly regarded by different outlets.

The Buckeyes are coming off another 10-plus win season, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Crazy to think that the 2022 season was viewed as a disappointment, but here we are.

However, as the 2023 season approaches, many wrongs can be righted this fall. It won’t be easy — it never is — there are multiple holes left from stars that moved on from Columbus. There is still some firepower left as Pro Football Focus released its All-Big Ten team with multiple Ohio State players on it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Find out below which three Buckeye stars made the list.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr: The best WR in the country pic.twitter.com/cweajOhhmX — College Football Report (@CFBRep) April 16, 2023

Last season’s stats

77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Last season’s stats

74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Random thought: Tommy Eichenberg's gonna have a huge 2023. 🤩@tommyike41 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/cqBbbwtHq0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 17, 2023

Last season’s stats

120 total tackles, 77 solo, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU’s, 1 INT, and 1 TD

Breakdown on offense

PFF’s Preseason All Big Ten Team: Offense🔥 pic.twitter.com/KAJ2XZ7iGt — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2023

Did they get it right?

Close, but not quite. There is a big-time argument that guard Donovan Jackson should be on this list. A multiple-year starter who will anchor the interior of the Buckeye offensive line deserves more credit. After all, he was selected as a first-team All-Big Ten performer last season.

Breakdown on defense

PFF’s Preseason All Big Ten Team: Defense🔥 pic.twitter.com/MjHGXTLyrc — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2023

Did they get it right?

Nope, it was a swing and a miss on defense. End J.T. Tuimoloau had a much better season than one of the other selections, Aaron Lewis. The Buckeye had more sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, and passes batted down. It’s safe to say PFF whiffed on its omission of Tuimoloau.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire