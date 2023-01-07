Three Ohio State signees named Gatorade State Football Winners
The Ohio State football team had quite an excellent early signing period. Even though the Buckeyes missed out on a few key prospects, Ryan Day was still able to sign a consensus top-ten class. Among that class is a pretty strong contingency, at least according to the fine people at Gatorade.
Gatorade has been awarding the Gatorade State Player of the Year award since 1985. Gatorade states that the award was created to “recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary charter.” Past winners have included the likes of Julian Fleming, Kyle McCord, Gabe Powers, and Joe Burrow among others.
This year, Ohio State had three players who signed in December win the state-level award and are now eligible to be recognized as the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
Let’s take a look at this year’s winners who have signed with the Buckeyes and give them a hand for such an outstanding achievement.
Brandon Inniss, Wide Receiver - Florida Gatorade State Player of the Year
Brandon Inniss at Ohio State, Notre Dame game on September 3, 2022.
Brandon Inniss
Athletic Excellence: 71 receptions, 1319 yards, 15 touchdowns
Academic Excellence: 3.81 weighted GPA
Exemplary Character: Volunteer youth football coach
Jason Moore, Defensive Line - Maryland Gatorade State Player of the Year
Ohio State 2023 DL commit Jason Moore said he looks forward to taking on Michigan in Ann Arbor next season.
Jason Moore
Athletic Excellence: 96 tackles, 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Academic Excellence: Maintained a B average
Exemplary Character: Volunteer in multiple community service initiatives
Lincoln Kienholz, Quarterback - South Dakota Gatorade State Player of the Year
Pierre T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is named Most Valuable Player in the 11AA state football championship on Friday, November 13, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Athletic Excellence: 3422 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, 1435 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns
Academic Excellence: 4.0 GPA
Exemplary Character: Member of the National Honor Society, Gov2Go Mentor, volunteer youth football coach