Three Ohio State players named 2021 preseason Walter Camp All-Americans

We’re about to enter that season. No, it’s not summer or football season we’re talking about (well, maybe a little), but it’s about time for all the preseason watch lists and predictions to make the rounds for the upcoming college football season. Like them or leave them, it’s a sign that football is just around the corner.

And so it is with the release of the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams that were just revealed Thursday. Ohio State seems to always have good representation on these things because the Buckeye program is pretty good at this whole American football thing, and that’s certainly the case heading into 2021 as well.

In fact, there are three OSU players listed on the team. You can probably take a guess at who they are, and there are some that probably could have made the cut as well. But at this point, the Walter Camp Foundation has identified the following three Ohio State players on the First Team. with none being named to the Second Team.

First Team Offense – WR Chris Olave

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) heads up field after a catch against Clemson Tigers safety Lannden Zanders (36) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2020 Stats

50 receptions for 729 yards (14.6 avg.) and seven TDs

BIO

Class | Senior

Height | 6-foot, 1-inch

Weight | 188-pounds

Hometown | San Marcos, CA

First Team Offense – OT Thayer Munford

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) warms up before a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Class | Senior

Height | 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight | 315-pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

First Team Defense – DT Haskell Garrett

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett celebrates after batting a pass and catching it for a touchdown during the second quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2020 Stats

12 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception

BIO

Class | Senior

Height | 6-foot, 2-inches

Weight | 299-pounds

Hometown | Las Vegas, NV

Complete 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams

First Team Offense

WR: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

TE: Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OL: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Evan Neal (Alabama), Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

QB: Sam Howell (North Carolina)

RB: Breece Hall (Iowa State), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

PK: Cade York (LSU)

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

LB: Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma)

DB: Derek Stingley, Jr (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Brandon Joseph (Northwestern)

P: Lou Hedley (Miami)

KR: Marcus Jones (Houston)

Second Team Offense

WR: Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), George Pickens (Georgia)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

OL: Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Cain Madden (Notre Dame), Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

C: Colin Newell (Iowa State)

QB: Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB: Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

PK: Anders Carlson (Auburn)

Second Team Defense

DL: Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Micah McFadden (Indiana)

DB: Eli Ricks (LSU), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Kaiir Elam (Florida)

P: Jake Camarda (Georgia)

KR: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)