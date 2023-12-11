Three Ohio State players named as Walter Camp All-Americans
By most accounts, Ohio State had a very successful football season. Yes, there is still a bad taste left from another heartbreaking loss to Michigan, and fans will have a hard time getting over it, but an 11-1 regular season is nothing to be ashamed of.
As post-season awards are starting to be handed out, there are a slew of All-American awards given out by various outlets. Most recently, the Walter Camp group released its list, naming three Buckeyes for the honor.
According to the official Walter Camp website, Walter Camp was the father of American Football. The site goes on to say, “The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.”
Let’s take a look at the three players from Ohio State to be named to the 2023 Walter Camp All-American Team.
Walter Camp First Team All-American - Marvin Harrison Jr.
Despite what our friends at LSU think, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in college football. Harrison was honored with the Biletnikoff Award and a fourth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race. The numbers may not have been as impressive as last year, but watch the game film and it’s easy to see Ohio State receiver belongs on this list.
Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Denzel Burke
Denzel Burke seemed to get back to form in his Junior season. Burke was a Freshman All-American in his first year in Scarlet and Gray. His Sophomore campaign had a few bumps as he adjusted to new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles’ scheme. But Burke bounced back in a big way this season and realistically could’ve been named a First-Team All-American had he not missed a few games with injury.
Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Tyleik Williams
Tyleik Williams played big for the Buckeyes all season long. He helped make the Ohio State defense one of the best in the country by having career highs in tackles with 50 and five pass deflections while adding another three sacks.
Well deserved honors for all three of these players.
Walter Camp First Team All-American - Offense
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
QB Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
PK Graham Nicholson, Miami University
Walter Camp First Team All-American - Defense
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL Jalen Green, James Madison
DL Jonah Elliss, Utah
DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB Beanie Bishop, West Virginia
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
KR Jayden Harrison, Marshall
Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Offense
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
WR Malik Washington, Virginia
TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State
OL JC Latham, Alabama
OL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL Luke Kandra, Louisville
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
RB Cody Schrader, Missouri
PK Jose Pizano, UNLV
Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Defense
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
DL Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
DB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
P Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt
KR Zachariah Branch, USC