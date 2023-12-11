Three Ohio State players named as Walter Camp All-Americans

By most accounts, Ohio State had a very successful football season. Yes, there is still a bad taste left from another heartbreaking loss to Michigan, and fans will have a hard time getting over it, but an 11-1 regular season is nothing to be ashamed of.

As post-season awards are starting to be handed out, there are a slew of All-American awards given out by various outlets. Most recently, the Walter Camp group released its list, naming three Buckeyes for the honor.

According to the official Walter Camp website, Walter Camp was the father of American Football. The site goes on to say, “The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.”

Let’s take a look at the three players from Ohio State to be named to the 2023 Walter Camp All-American Team.

Walter Camp First Team All-American - Marvin Harrison Jr.

Despite what our friends at LSU think, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in college football. Harrison was honored with the Biletnikoff Award and a fourth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race. The numbers may not have been as impressive as last year, but watch the game film and it’s easy to see Ohio State receiver belongs on this list.

Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Denzel Burke

13 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝟏𝐆 Defensive Buckeyes 💯 pic.twitter.com/6KLe68OQVX — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 28, 2023

Denzel Burke seemed to get back to form in his Junior season. Burke was a Freshman All-American in his first year in Scarlet and Gray. His Sophomore campaign had a few bumps as he adjusted to new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles’ scheme. But Burke bounced back in a big way this season and realistically could’ve been named a First-Team All-American had he not missed a few games with injury.

Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Tyleik Williams

Congratulations to Ohio State Defensive Tackle Tyleik Williams who was named as a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection. #theohiopodcast pic.twitter.com/GYNIWiZGH2 — The OHIO Podcast (@TheOHIOPod) December 4, 2023

Tyleik Williams played big for the Buckeyes all season long. He helped make the Ohio State defense one of the best in the country by having career highs in tackles with 50 and five pass deflections while adding another three sacks.

Well deserved honors for all three of these players.

Walter Camp First Team All-American - Offense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

QB Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

PK Graham Nicholson, Miami University

Walter Camp First Team All-American - Defense

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL Jalen Green, James Madison

DL Jonah Elliss, Utah

DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Beanie Bishop, West Virginia

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR Jayden Harrison, Marshall

Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Offense

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

WR Malik Washington, Virginia

TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL JC Latham, Alabama

OL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL Luke Kandra, Louisville

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Cody Schrader, Missouri

PK Jose Pizano, UNLV

Walter Camp Second Team All-American - Defense

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

DL Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

DB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

P Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt

KR Zachariah Branch, USC

