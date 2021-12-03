Three Ohio State players named as semifinalists for Freshman of the Year

We always knew Ohio State was a young team this season, but still a talented one. The Buckeyes may have fallen short of their ultimate goals of winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff, but the future is still bright.

Look no further for proof than the fact that Ohio State leads all programs with three semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

On Thursday, the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia announced the fourteen semifinalists and a trio of Buckeyes make up more than 1/5 of the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

No Buckeye has ever won the award. Three finalists for the award will be unveiled on December 21, 2021. From there, the winner of the award will be announced on Monday, January 10, 2022, with a formal presentation taking place at Harrahs Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 18, 2022.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced semifinalists for the 4th annual @shaunalexander Freshman of the Year Award presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.#MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/KGRqpXwhBf — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) December 2, 2021

Here are the three Ohio State finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award with bios of each thanks to a release from the Ohio State football program.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud makes move in USA TODAY's Week 11 QB rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

An 11-game starter who ranks among the top seven passers nationally in eight statistical categories

currently has the best Ohio State single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1).

His 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver David Baker (4) for a 6-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns this season while starting 10 games.

He ranks in a tie for fourth, nationally, in total touchdowns.

Against Tulsa, he broke Archie Griffin’s freshman rushing record with 270 yards on the ground.

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) intercepts a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Burke started all 12 games at cornerback as a true freshman, something that none of Ohio State’s greats at CB ever did … at least in recorded history.

Burke led the team with 11 pass break-ups and he added an interception – a pick-6 – vs. Rutgers.

He also contributed 33 tackles on the season.

