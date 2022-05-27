Three Ohio State players identified in Touchdown Wire’s way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft

Some folks live for the NFL draft. It’s like the weather nowadays, year-round. And when you root for a college football team named THE Ohio State Buckeyes, you can get in on the act pretty easily because OSU sends more NFL widgets to the highest level of the game than almost any other program out there.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire are one of those outlets that like to speculate 365 days of the year (366 on leap years) on what the next draft cycle could look like and we’re all over it like Jim Harbaugh is with stains on khakis.

In fact, there are three Ohio State players appearing in the way-too-early release of Touchdown Wire’s first-round 2023 NFL mock draft and we’re here to give the people what they want and let the cat out of the bag as we sit here in late May.

C.J. Stroud - Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Selection

No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans

What Mark Schofield Says

“If the 2023 NFL draft begins with the Houston Texans on the clock, one would assume that the Davis Mills Experience will draw to a close. Mills showed promise during the 2021 season, at times looking like the best of the 2021 rookie class of quarterbacks.

“But if the Texans’ own pick in the first round — they have two thanks to the trade with the Cleveland Browns — has them atop the board, then quarterback is likely on the to-do list. This will certainly be a fascinating draft class to study, but from where I sit, C.J. Stroud from Ohio State enters the 2022 campaign in the driver’s seat.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Wide Receiver

Ohio State and its place in College Football News' post-spring ranking

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Story continues

Projected Selection

No. 8 overall to the Chicago Bears

What Mark Schofield Says

“For the past few weeks, Chicago Bears fans have been wondering whether first-year general manager Ryan Poles did enough for Justin Fields this off-season.

“Perhaps one of the top returning receivers to college football this season would be a welcome addition?

“Even playing with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up big numbers for the Ohio State offense, catching 15 passes in two separate game and setting a pair of records in the Rose Bowl, when both Wilson and Olave sat out to prepare for the draft. That one-game performance might be a preview of what Smith-Njigba will do in the year ahead.”

Paris Johnson Jr - Offensive Tackle

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Selection

No. 26 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers

What Mark Schofield Says

“Getting their best five to put in front of the talented Justin Herbert was a priority for the Los Angeles Chargers this past off-season, and the selection of Zion Johnson, who spent time at tackle and guard while in college and even played some center at the Senior Bowl, was a nod to that goal.

“But they could still benefit from adding at tackle opposite Rashawn Slater next off-season, and the selection of Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. is a step towards that. Johnson is another versatile lineman, who played on the inside before kicking outside to tackle for this season. But he also shined at right guard for the Buckeyes a season ago.”

[listicle id=91292]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1