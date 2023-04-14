Three Ohio State players to attend NFL draft in person

You know it by now. If there’s an NFL draft going on, there is going to be a lot of scarlet and gray associated with it. That’s because the Ohio State football program has churned out NFL widgets at a pace hardly any college can match over the years. Especially, if we’re talking about first-round draft picks where the Buckeyes tend to outpace everyone throughout recent history.

The 2023 version of the NFL draft looks to be no different. There are three Ohio State players most scouts, executives, and NFL mock drafts believe will go during the first round of the draft. And now … we know that those three players will be in attendance in Kansas City hoping to hear their names called so they can walk across the stage and give NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a big bear hug.

You can probably guess the three Buckeyes that will be sitting all dapper with their phones in the green room, but just in case, we’re here to confirm it for you. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will all be attending the NFL draft in person, so get your popcorn ready.

From Path to the Draft: Here are the prospects invited to attend the NFL Draft in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/gpOKp3zrQS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023

I’d say it speaks pretty loudly that there are only 17 players attending the draft in person, and three of them honed their skills in Columbus. This feels like a pretty good time to remind everyone that Michigan has as many attending the draft as my family does. Zero.

