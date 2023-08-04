Three Ohio State players appear on Outland Trophy watch list

Some more college football preseason watch lists are making the rounds. On Tuesday, we saw three Ohio State players make the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist, and that was followed up with three more Buckeyes on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list.

The Outland Trophy was first handed out in 1946. It is administered by the Football Writers Association of America and is given to the college game’s best offensive lineman or interior defensive lineman.

This year’s Outland watch list has 94 names included on it, with defensive tackle Mike Hall, as well as offensive linemen Matt Jones and Donovan Jackson making the cut.

OSU has a pretty good history of Outland winners, with four players receiving the trophy. Jim Parker did it in 1956, Jim Stillwagon received the honor in 1970, John Hicks won the award in 1973, and Orlando Pace pancaked his way to the Outland in 1996. It’s been a dry spell since.

Ninety-one standout interior linemen featured on 2023 @OutlandTrophy Watch List: https://t.co/ymJV0Td0Ad pic.twitter.com/LwG0Wewq05 — Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) August 1, 2023

As more of these watch lists come out that have Ohio State players included, we’ll be sure to bring them all to you.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire