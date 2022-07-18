Three Ohio State football players named to the Maxwell watch list

It’s watch list season y’all, and that must mean that the college football season is drawing nigh. And with the talent that Ohio State returns, especially on the offensive side of the ball, you would expect many players to get preseason notoriety as we get closer and closer to kickoff for the 2022 season.

On that note, the fine folks at the Maxwell Football Club released the 2022 watch list for the Maxwell Award on Monday and three Buckeye players are among the 85 total names.

The Maxwell award is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a Swarthmore College football player, coach, and sportswriter. It was first handed out in 1937.

You can probably guess the three Buckeyes on the watch list, but just in case, we’ve identified them for you with a quick little bio on each.

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height | 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight | 215-pounds

Hometown | Hopewell, VA

Year | Sophomore

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

WATCH: Ohio State reciever Smith-Njigba reflects on epic Rose Bowl

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bio

Height | 6-foot

Weight | 198-pounds

Hometown | Rockwall, TX

Year | Junior

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud tops Heisman odds for 2022 | Buckeyes Wireated FPI metrics | Buckeyes Wire

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height | 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight | 215-pounds

Hometown | Inland Empire, CA

Year | RS Sophomore

