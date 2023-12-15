Three official visitors in the 2024 class set to visit Rutgers football (including a new offer from this week)

The final weekend of the recruiting calendar is going to be a busy one for Rutgers.

Not only is Rutgers playing host to four official visitors out of the transfer portal this weekend, but three high school athletes will be on official visits.

Two of the players, offensive linemen Kenny Jones and Carter Kadow, are players committed to Rutgers in the 2024 recruiting class. A third player is an official visitor that Rutgers is hoping will join Jones and Kadow in this class.

Farell Gnago is a defensive lineman from Canada who pulled in an offer from Rutgers this week. He is a 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds standout who lined up this past season for Collège André-Grasset (Quebec, PQ).

Currently committed to Kent State, Gnago was also offered by Michigan State this week.

The hope for Rutgers is that Gnago can find a home at Rutgers and shut down his recruitment.

Also set to visit Rutgers this weekend are three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, four-star running back Gabe Winowich and four-star defensive back Kaj Sanders. All three players are committed to Rutgers and have already taken official visits but will be on-campus to help support the program’s recruiting efforts.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire