Three offensive keys for Colorado against Arizona State

The CU Buffs face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in a real chance for Colorado to steal a win at home. But, the Buffs will most likely have to score more points than they have in recent games for this to happen.

Colorado has only averaged 13.7 points per game this year and the yardage stats don’t look much better at only 286 yards per game. The Buffs will also be without their best option at quarterback as freshmen Owen McCown remains injured and JT Shrout is slated to start.

Here’s what Colorado needs to accomplish on offense to secure a Homecoming win in Boulder:

JT Shrout has to step up

CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 22: Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes leaps over defensive back Rejzohn Wright #2 of the Oregon State Beavers during the second half of the game at Reser Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

JT Shrout has had an underwhelming season. Shrout was considered by many to be the best starting option last year before he was injured and this year, he has been in and out of the lineup due to ineffectiveness. But, Shrout played a big part in CU’s only win of the season, leading Colorado to both of its touchdowns in relief of the injured Owen McCown. Shrout has to be accurate and protect the ball for Colorado to get the win.

Control the clock

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Too often this season, the Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of the time of possession scale. This has been due to poor play on both sides of the ball, but the offense can help this weekend by having some long, time-consuming drives. If Colorado can stay on the field on offense, this will wear out the Sun Devils’ defense and will force them to deal with the altitude of Folsom Field.

Score three touchdowns

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford and defensive end Chance Main (90) and tight end Erik Olsen (87) celebrate the overtime win against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

At both the college and pro levels, scoring has been hard to come by in the state of Colorado. CU will put itself in a great position to win the game if the Buffs can score at least three touchdowns. This will put them well above their scoring average for the season and will show that the team is taking steps forward in their offensive scheme. Plus, it will break a streak that we will gladly pass along to our friends up north.

Colorado has scored less than 21 points in 10 consecutive games, the longest streak in the FBS. Second-longest streak is 8 by Colorado State. CU and CSU are the only FBS teams that have failed to reach 21 at least once this season #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) October 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire