Three offensive keys to beating Missouri

Arkansas has the weapons offensively to beat Missouri today, probably the first time since 2016 that they will clearly be head and shoulders above the Tigers.

The Razorbacks can’t just expect Missouri to roll over and play dead though.

This is still a trophy (or rivalry) game and there will be bad blood out there between guys who used to play there or that are from Fayetteville.

Here is what they will have to do to get that eighth win.

1. Run the ball

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas has a stable of running backs and they should all get a lot of carries today.

Dominique Johnson, Trelon Smith, Rocket Sanders and AJ Green need to touch the ball early and often.

Picking up chunk plays on the ground will make Missouri load the box and then KJ Jefferson can find his receivers.

2. Limit turnovers

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

If Jefferson can hold onto the ball and not throw any interceptions, Missouri is going to have a tough time getting off the field.

Plus Arkansas has been great on third down as of late. The running backs and receivers must treat ball security at a premium.

3. Finish in the red zone

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Cam Little #29 of the Arkansas Razorbacks kicks the game winning field goal during overtime against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The good thing about having a kicker the caliber of Cameron Little is that red zone trips usually don’t come up empty.

That will be especially important today. Arkansas can’t get inside the Missouri 20 and go away from what was working to get them down there and come away with nothing.

Finish drives with points, and a win should be the result.

