Three observations from the Texas men's basketball team as it improved to 2-0.

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell soars in for a dunk against Delaware State in the Longhorns' 86-59 win Friday at Moody Center. Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.

It took some time for Texas to figure out Delaware State’s aggressive zone defense, but the No. 18 Longhorns eventually put on an offensive clinic while racing away for an 86-59 win Friday at Moody Center.

Max Abmas scored a team-high 19 points while Ithiel Horton added 18 points for a team that shot 52.8% from the floor and made 18 of 21 free throws.

Texas (2-0) spent the first part of the game trying to figure out an aggressive zone defense from Delaware State (0-2). Eight minutes into the game, the Longhorns’ eight turnovers matched the number of their field-goal attempts as Delaware State clawed its way to a 13-11 lead. Delaware State trailed by just seven points with 10 minutes left in the game before Texas reeled off a 27-2 run to seize control of the contest.

Here are three observations from Texas ‘opening win as well as a look at what’s next for the Longhorns.

Delaware State forward Alston Andrews, left, tries to muscle his way to the basket against Texas forward Kadin Shedrick during the Longhorns' 86-59 win Friday at Moody Center. The Longhorns used a 27-2 run in the second half to pull away for the win.

Abmas, Horton help team heat up from long distance

Horton and Abmas, who both arrived in the offseason transfer portal with well-earned reputations as long-distance shooters, combined to make nine of 14 shots from 3-point range. Abmas made four of eight 3-pointers while Horton went 5-of-6 from behind the arc. As a team, Texas shot 12 of 22 from 3-point range. Last season, the Longhorns only made at least a dozen 3-pointers three times and shot at least 50% from behind the arc twice.

They said it: “It's only going to continue to get better,. You know, what is it, the second game? We’re continuing to get that chemistry.” — Texas guard Max Abmas

Dillon Mitchell mans the middle

With 6-foot-11 forward Kayden Shedrick playing just 11 minutes while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Texas forward Dillon Mitchell carried the load on the boards against a big Delaware State lineup that had three players at least 6 feet, 10 inches garner significant minutes. The 6-8 Mitchell, who started every game as a freshman last season, scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second career double-double while recording the most minutes (26) of any frontcourt player for Texas.

They said it: “This was a bigger team, (and) we knew that their identity was a crashing team. We had to block out and get those rebounds, so that was where my head was at the whole game. Make sure we box out, making sure we rebound.” — Texas forward Dillon Mitchell

Turnovers causing trouble early

Taking care of the ball has emerged as the early season’s most troublesome issue. Eight minutes into the game, the Longhorns’ eight turnovers matched the number of their field-goal attempts as Delaware State clawed its way to a 13-11 lead. Texas ended with 20 turnovers and now has 33 turnovers in its two games, but head coach Rodney Terry expects veteran guards in Abmas and starting point guard Tyrese Hunter to clean up the carelessness. The coach also praised freshman guard Chris Johnson, who scored five points with one assist and didn’t have a turnover in 15 minutes in his collegiate debut.

They said it: “If you're looking at our numbers, obviously we were very efficient tonight against their zone. The one area that was glaring was the turnovers. We were just too casual taking care of the basketball, whether it was coming up the floor or attacking the pressure. We have the guards, and we’ll continue to get better with that as the season goes on.” — Texas coach Rodney Terry

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns host Rice Wednesday at 8 p.m. in a game between two old Southwest Conference rivals. Rice (1-2) allowed Harvard to shoot 53.8% from the floor Friday as the Ivy Leaguers raced to an 89-76 win over the Owls.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What 3 things did we see by the Texas basketball team improved to 2-0?