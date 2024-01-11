Three observations and a quote from No. 10 Texas' 72-60 win over TCU

The Texas Longhorns cheer in the huddle ahead of the women’s basketball game against the University of Connecticut at the Moody Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Austin.

Texas led by as many as 14 points at Moody Center on Wednesday night, but the Longhorns needed to hold off a TCU team that twice cut its second-half deficit to one point in a 72-60 win.

Ranked 10th in the Associated Press poll, Texas is now 16-1 this season with a 3-1 showing in Big 12 play. Thanks to No. 4 Baylor's 87-66 loss to Kansas on Wednesday night, Iowa State and Kansas State are the only teams left with an unblemished record in conference play. Texas travels to No. 12 Kansas State (16-1, 4-0) this upcoming weekend.

Here are three observations and a quote from UT's TCU takedown:

Once an area of concern, Texas finding success with its free throws

The math is simple. Texas won by 12 points. The Longhorns scored 24 points at the free throw line.

In total, six Longhorns combined to make 24 of the 32 free throws that they attempted. Texas made all six of its free throws in the final two minutes. It was worth noting that the team's best free throw shooter − senior guard Shaylee Gonzales − did not get to the charity stripe.

Texas entered the game with a 68.5% success rate on its free throws. That ranked 220th nationally. But in the two games that preceded Wednesday, Texas was 17-for-20 and 17-for-19 on its free throws. Texas won those two games as well.

"Now we're just going up and we're just focusing better," said freshman guard Madison Booker, who has made 27 of her 30 free throws over UT's last four games. "First, it was just all mental. We were tired... and we were just missing free throws back-to-back-to-back. Now we've learned from that and we're hitting our free throws at a higher percentage."

TCU turnovers another key for Texas triumph

Texas forced 23 turnovers on Wednesday. Although those turnovers only resulted in 16 points, they did limit scoring chances for TCU.

Eleven of those turnovers were credited to TCU point guard Jaden Owens, who only had four points and five assists before she fouled out with 1:06 left. Owens is a fifth-year transfer who spent the past three seasons at Baylor. During her last appearance at Moody Center, Owens had seven assists and three turnovers in Baylor's 63-54 win over UT.

"First of all, Texas is a heck of a defensive ball club. They do a really good job," TCU coach Mark Campbell said. "Without (injured center Sedona Prince), we're asking Jaden to carry a heavy load and be a really dynamic playmaker for us and gosh dang it, she's giving us everything she's got. Sometimes she tries too hard, but it's with the right intentions and so I'm willing to live with some of those mistakes because we're trying to figure things out right now and she competed. She didn't have one of her best games but I'm proud of her."

After the game, Texas coach Vic Schaefer applauded senior guard Shay Holle for the job she did as Owens' primary defender. Schaefer also noted that Gonzales defended TCU leading scorer Madison Conner, who was held to 14 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Why aren't UT's back-up guards playing more?

Throughout the 2022-23 basketball season, point guard Rori Harmon's playing time became a storyline. She ranked sixth in the Big 12 in minutes played. With Harmon out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, those questions have shifted to other guards.

During UT's first three conference games, Gonzales played all 120 minutes. Holle sat for a total of three minutes. Over the first 13 games of the season, Gonzales and Holle were respectively playing 22.7 and 23.4 minutes per contest.

Earlier in the week, Schaefer was asked why he was leaning so much on Gonzales and Holle and not giving sophomore Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, redshirt freshman Jordana Codio and freshman Gisella Maul more run. None of those players had played more than eight minutes in any of those three conference contests and two of those games featured DNPs for two of the reserves.

Was that distribution of playing time because the younger guards hadn't showed Schaefer enough in practice? Or was he just more comfortable with his veterans?

Said Schaefer: "That's one of those things as a coach you tell somebody if you want more playing time, dominate in practice. That's one thing. Another coach might say, 'Hey, make me play you.' That's where I'm at. All those kids are young, even Ndjakalenga in her sophomore year, they're still very young and still learning the game. There's just no substitution for hard work and working on the things that you're uncomfortable with. But as we know, kids want to come in the gym and work on things that are easy, that are comfortable, they don't want to be put in a position to fail which, sometimes they come from an environment like that. When you play for me, I'm gonna make you uncomfortable. We're gonna put you in positions of failure because that's how you grow and get better. We're not afraid of that because that's what's gonna allow you to really become great both on and off the floor. I think any coach if you see someone do things well in practice, then you develop confidence.

"I told those three (ahead of the Texas Tech game on Jan. 3) we have open competition now for the first guard off the bench. What you do in the next two days will determine who my first guard off the bench is in Lubbock and it was Gisella because of what she had done those two days prior. We had open practice again yesterday and tryouts for those three again and it'll be the same today. You just want those kids to continue to get better and continue to work hard because that's the only way you're gonna get better is just working. God does for those that do for themselves. You sit around and wallow in pity, you sit around and just play the victim, it just doesn't work. Whether you're the coach or the player, that ain't it. That's not life. So you've got to get out and work."

Against TCU, Booker played all 40 minutes. Holle logged a 39-minute shift and Gonzales just sat for the final 1:46 of the third quarter.

Of those reserve guards, just Mwenentanda played on Wednesday night. She spelled Gonzales in the third quarter.

They said it: Schaefer praises Booker's humility

"That's who she is. That's why she's great. And that's why she's gonna be an All-American multiple times because she loves the game. She's coachable. She's not walking around thinking she's all that and a bag of beans. That's what it takes to be great."

After leading all players with 21 points while also contributing seven rebounds and six assists, Booker said she couldn't "wait to go back to the film and just look at what I missed." That led to Schaefer praising the freshman for her humility and willingness to learn. Booker has taken over the duties as UT's point guard since Harmon's injury last month.

