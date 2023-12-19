Three observations on Jackson State football before start of early signing period

JACKSON — In T.C. Taylor's first year as coach of Jackson State football, he had to dive into the transfer portal to find reinforcements after Deion Sanders left for Colorado and took a number of players with him.

Wednesday is the start of the early signing period, bringing in a new cycle of recruits to join Taylor's Class of 2024.

Here is what the Tigers are looking at.

How many offensive linemen will Taylor sign?

Taylor wants to recruit bigger offensive linemen. In fact, he would like to model his team after Texas State, which defeated the Tigers 77-34 this season. With the loss of Evan Henry to the transfer portal and the graduation of All-SWAC right tackle Deontae Graham. Taylor needs to hit that position hard.

How many signees made a notable impact for JSU in 2023?

This past season, there were 60 new players signed from the transfer portal. Of those, a majority contributed to the team. One of the players who made a big impact on offense was running back Irv Mulligan, a transfer from Wofford College, who led the SWAC in rushing through the first six games of the season.

Another big signee was quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who transferred from Syracuse University and added a spark when he started the last four games of the season.

DEONTAE GRAHAM MAKES ALL-SWAC FIRST TEAM Jackson State football places five on All-SWAC team, including first-team lineman Deontae Graham

Will JSU again have the No. 1 signing class among HBCU programs?

Last year, Jackson State had the HBCU No. 1 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. With a year on the job, Taylor needs to address the offensive and defensive lines and get faster and bigger playmakers at wide receiver. The strength of the team are the defensive backs. Taylor has signed a plethora of players to fill the "next man up" mantra. And it has worked.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 observations on Jackson State football as early signing period opens