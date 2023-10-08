Three observations: Jackson State football special teams has a breakthrough

MOBILE, Ala. — With an open week in the schedule but kicker Gerardo Baeza and All-American punter Matt Noll still injured, coach T.C. Taylor prayed for answers to solve Jackson State's special teams woes.

What happened was something out of a Disney movie. Taylor said that coming off the open week, he wanted the Tigers to start fast and play clean. They did just that Saturday in beating Alabama A&M 45-30 in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Jackson State has a breakthrough on special teams

Jackson State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) has struggled this season with all aspects of special teams. But against Alabama A&M, the Tigers played the way he had hoped.

"Look at what that kid did, Dylan Watson," Taylor said. "He came out of nowhere and nobody really knew about him. We did. He was just on campus. He was a kicker out of junior college, and he did a heck of a job tonight. He did a great job kicking the ball deep. This was the game that I have been waiting for, for our special teams to play the way that they played football."

Taylor said he told the coaches Friday night that when there are 11 players on special teams who want to be out there, he felt good about the game against Alabama A&M.

Punt returner Seven McGee has come to life, breaking two 25-yard punt returns to put Jackson State in Bulldogs territory.

Jackson State has to finish better

The Tigers started fast, scoring on their first three possessions. The game looked like it was over when they went into halftime leading 35-7. But in the second half, they were outscored by Alabama A&M 23-10.

Jackson State's offense would score and move the ball to keep distance from the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jason Brown did not freeze on crucial third downs. On one of them, with momentum on Alabama A&M's side and 13:34 to play in the game, Brown hit McGee for a 15-yard touchdown to give JSU a 45-22 lead.

"I thought in the first half we came out and did a great job of dominating," Taylor said. "We did a good job of executing and playing physical. Second half we were a little sloppy and we have to be better and learn how to finish the game. We had eight penalties in the second half."

JACKSON STATE HAS A LOT OF WORK TO DO It was a Jackson State football victory, but the Tigers have a lot of work to do

Defense forces key turnovers

Defense wins championships, and against Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2) in the first half, it looked like the JSU defense of 2022. It shut down the Bulldogs in the first half, and it came up big when the time came. With 6:21 to play in the game and the Bulldogs driving, JSU cornerback Jaheem Hazel intercepted a pass at the Jackson State 20-yard line. The turnover allowed the Tigers to chew up two minutes off the clock and put the game away.

"Our defense made stops when they needed to as well," Taylor said. "We stress getting takeaways at practice. Proud of our defense and our guys on that side of the ball."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football special teams has a breakthrough