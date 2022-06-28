Three Notre Dame players on Walter Camp Preseason All-American team

The season is close, really close to opening kick-off and more outlets are releasing their preseason All-American lists. The most recent one was Walter Camp’s and multiple members of the Irish football team were singled out. Find out who and which team Walter Camp had on their preseason All-American squad.

1st-team center Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2nd-team tight end Michael Mayer

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2nd-team safety Brandon Joseph

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The full teams

50 players representing 32 schools and 8 conferences (including independents) comprise @WalterCampFF 2022 Preseason All-America teams, presented by 777 Partners The Foundation is the caretaker of the nation's oldest college football All-America team.https://t.co/tDwz0jAT6x pic.twitter.com/6F6vuVULgF — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) June 27, 2022

