Three Notre Dame players make The Athletics preseason All-American team

Once again Notre Dame is well represented on a preseason All-American teams, this time with three different players on The Athletic’s list. There probably should have been a fourth, offensive lineman Cain Madden, but you can’t always get everyone you’d like to see on these lists. Find out below with players made The Athletics list (subscription required).

1st team: safety Kyle Hamilton

Veteran Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) gives new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman plenty of options.

Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton was called “a no-brainer as a first-teaser entering the 2021 season,” he’s poised to have a huge junior year which could see him entering the NFL Draft early.

2nd team: Running back Kyren Williams

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre DameÕs Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the 2021 College Football Playoff Rose Bowl game on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Robert Franklin-USA TODAY Sports

After rushing for over 1,100-yards last year with 13 touchdowns, Williams was bound to catch some attention nationally. With Jack Coan now being named the starter, it seems likely that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will rely heavily on Williams and he more than deserves this recognition heading into the season.

2nd team: Center Jarrett Patterson

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates with offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) after Book threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The lone holdover from last year’s offensive line, Patterson’s experience will be leaned on heavily this coming fall. He will be making the calls for the offensive line and should make the transition to center very smooth while being one of the best in the country at the position.

