Three Notre Dame lacrosse players make Lacrosse Network’s Dream Team

Fresh off defending its National Championship, Notre Dame lacrosse players were bound for more recognition.

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday afternoon, as The Lacrosse Network announced its inaugural Dream Team. Three Notre Dame players made the list: goalie Liam Entenmann, midfielder Jordan Faison and attacker Pat Kavanagh.

It should come as no surprise that the three were honored, as they led the Irish’s charge all year long. Kavanagh’s list of accolades just increased, as he was already the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, a first-team All-American, won the programs first Tewaaraton Award while setting the Notre Dame career points and assists records.

𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 Liam Entenmann, Pat Kavanagh and Jordan Faison were named to @LacroNetwork inaugural Dream Team!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/t4mdgIj8vh — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) June 6, 2024

Congrats to the three Irish stars on a massively successful season.

