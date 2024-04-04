Three Notre Dame athletes sign NIL deal with Chicago White Sox

The era of NIL has changed a lot about what collegiate players can do, and multiple Notre Dame athletes are taking full advantage of a unique opportunity.

Center Pat Coogan and defensive end rylie mills along with soccer player Berkley Mensik, all hail from the Chicagoland area and on Thursday it was announced that they have partnered with the Chicago White Sox for an NIL deal.

The two players, along with multiple other local college stars were named in 2024’s CHISOX Athlete Class, which former Irish soccer player Bryan Dowd is an alumni. The deal allows the players to throw out the first pitch at a game, a photoshoot at Guaranteed Rate Field and more.

🚨 NOW INTRODUCING: The CHISOX Athlete Class of 2024 🚨 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 4, 2024

Congratulations to these three Notre Dame stars on an exciting NIL opportunity.

