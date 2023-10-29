Three notable stats from Vanderbilt football's loss to Ole Miss

Vanderbilt football lost to Ole Miss 33-7 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Because it was the seventh loss of the season, it means that the Commodores can no longer get to six wins, typically the benchmark for bowl eligibility.

Nothing went particularly well for Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC), which made yet another quarterback switch. Going from Ken Seals to Walter Taylor added a dimension to the run game that it hasn't yet seen, but the passing game still struggled and the overall strategy for the position is as confusing as ever.

Here are three stats that were notable for the Commodores, both good and bad, after the defeat:

8 completed passes all game

Whether it was Seals or Taylor didn't particularly matter; neither threw the ball well. The two quarterbacks combined for just eight completed passes, to go along with two interceptions and five sacks (though one sack was called back due to a defensive hold).

Seals was 4-for-8 passing for 22 yards; Taylor was 4-for-12 passing for 38 yards. Only two of those eight passes went for more than 10 yards: a 13-yard pass from Seals to Kamrean Johnson and a 28-yard pass from Seals to Junior Sherrill.

Vanderbilt's run game has largely struggled this season, which makes it even tougher for the Commodores to have a game where they put up just 60 passing yards. They did run for 169 yards, with Taylor accounting for a good portion of that, but Vanderbilt will struggle to win games if it can't throw the ball.

30 rushing yards for AJ Newberry

With four games left in the season, players who are redshirting can start to see more time without giving up a year of eligibility. Entering the Ole Miss game, coach Clark Lea was asked which freshmen could begin to see more time and he gave just one answer: freshman AJ Newberry.

Indeed, Newberry got into the game in the fourth quarter and rushed three times for a total of 30 yards. That led all running backs and was second on the team overall behind Taylor.

Although it's a small sample and came with the game already out of hand, Newberry may be a future name to keep an eye on to improve the run game.

QB QUESTIONS Vanderbilt football no closer to solving its quarterback quandary after loss to Ole Miss

Langston Patterson: 9 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

After mostly playing on special teams as a freshman, Langston Patterson has come into his own as a sophomore and become one of the more disruptive players on the defense.

The CPA product had a big game against Ole Miss. He led the team in tackles while also putting up three tackles for loss, an interception and a strip sack. While the defense didn't play well as a whole, Patterson shined and showed that he could be a cornerstone of the defense for the next few years.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Three notable stats for Vanderbilt football in loss to Ole Miss