Three Niagara County natives earn All-American honors for SUNY Niagara

A trio of Niagara County natives earned All-American honors for SUNY Niagara.

Sophomore infielder Andrew Stillinger was named an NJCAA Division III first-team All-American tuesday, while pitcher Andrew Johnson and outfielder Gavyn Boyle were both second-team All-American selections.

Stillinger, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate, hit .527, with 31 RBIs and and 34 runs, while also hitting 11 doubles in just 91 at-bats. Stillinger hit .460 and drove in 97 runs during his two seasons with the Thunderwolves.

Johnson, a former Niagara Falls standout, became the Region III Player of the Year due to a nation-leading 1.22 ERA in his first college action after redshirting last season. The right-hander went 8-1 and posted a after allowing just nine earned runs over 66 ⅓ innings this season, striking out 57 and walking 21.

Boyle also made a splash in his first season with SUNY Niagara after transferring from Virginia Commonwealth. The Gasport native led he team with eight home runs and 57 RBIs, while hitting .395, with 14 doubles and 19 stolen bases.

The Thunderwolves finished the season 48-11.