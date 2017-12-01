Three NFL legends call out Kirk Cousins, but their criticism largely misses the mark

Marshall Faulk, Steve Smith and Michael Irvin are three really good ex-NFL players who know a lot about the NFL.

But on Thursday Night Football's postgame show following the Redskins' loss to the Cowboys, those three legends showed they don't know a ton about Kirk Cousins.

Here's what the trio had to say when discussing Washington's signal caller:

Irvin: "[Kirk] said 'Haven't you seen enough over the last few years in that building in D.C.?' But these kinds of games..."



Smith Sr.: "These are the kinds of games they see!"



Faulk: "He was right! We HAVE seen enough!"



Eisen: "I think you guys are being a little unfair." pic.twitter.com/CGzFRwGyMb











— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) December 1, 2017

MORE: ALFRED MORRIS, OF COURSE, TORCHES THE REDSKINS

Essentially, Irvin, Smith and Faulk are saying that "these kinds of games" from No. 8 are why the 'Skins are still undecided about his future and why he isn't totally respected nationally yet. Faulk concludes by stating that "we have seen enough" from Cousins, meaning he's come up short like he did on Thursday enough times for them to not consider him worth the contract he wants.

What do they mean by "these kinds of games," though?

The kind of game where his most reliable receiver lets a perfect pass glance off of his hands for a red zone interception, and then turns around and fumbles a punt a few plays later? That kind of game?

Or the kind of game where Washington's special teams give up a punt return score, and the offensive line has to slot its backup left tackle into the right tackle spot on top of more shuffling up front?

The three analysts should know that considering the context around Cousins is just as important as looking strictly at his performance and stats, and therefore, a team-wide failure in AT&T Stadium doesn't mean he's all of the sudden worthless under center. But instead of taking in the bigger picture, remembering what he did in Seattle or vs. New Orleans, or giving respect to how he's growing, they chose to disrespect him.

And, unfortunately, they won't be the last to do so.

RELATED: B-MITCH CALLS OUT EVERYBODY AFTER THE LOSS