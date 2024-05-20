Three Nebraska softball players earn all-region honors

Three Nebraska softball players earned all-region honors on Saturday. Shortstop Billie Andrews, third baseman Sydney Gray, and catcher Ava Bredwell earned the accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Andrews earned all-region honors for the third straight season. She’s also a four-time all-conference honoree.

The shortstop hit .383 this season with ten doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. She ended her Nebraska third all-time in slugging percentage, fourth in home runs, fifth in extra-base hits, and seventh in runs scored.

Gray received all-region honors for the second time in her career. She hit .286 on the season with 12 homers runs and 41 RBIs.

Bredwell was named to the all-region team for the first time in her career. She had a .329 batting average with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

The Nebraska softball team finished the 2023 season with a record of 30-23 and a 12-9 mark in the Big Ten Conference.

