Three NC schools hosting NCAA Baseball Regionals; Carolinas rematch in Raleigh

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — There are three North Carolina schools hosting NCAA Baseball Regionals next week, with 10 teams from the Carolinas overall advancing to the tournament.

After winning the ACC regular season championship, UNC has the highest national seed among local schools at 4. The Tar Heels welcome reigning national champion LSU, Wofford and Long Island University.

Also in the Triangle this weekend, 10-seeded N.C. State is hosting for the first time since 2017. The Raleigh Regional will bring a likely rematch between the Wolfpack and South Carolina. Last year, the two teams faced off in the Columbia (S.C.) regional, won by the host Gamecocks.

James Madison and Bryant round out the field in Raleigh.

A short-handed East Carolina team was rewarded with the final regional, coming in at No. 16. The Greenville Regional will be represented by both sides of the state, with Wake Forest heading east, as well as VCU and Evansville.

Pirates ace pitcher Trey Yesavage was hospitalized over the weekend with a collapsed lung, the team reported.

The lone regional host site in South Carolina went to Clemson. The Tigers landed the 6 overall seed and welcome traditional power Vanderbilt. Coastal Carolina will travel across the palmetto State, and High Point is coming off its first ever Big South Conference championship.

Cam Cannarella and the Clemson Tigers welcome Vanderbilt in their regional. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Despite sweeping through the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, Duke was rewarded with a trip to Norman, Oklahoma.

The top 16 seeds get to host four-team, double-elimination brackets May 31-June 3. The 16 winners advance to the eight-matchup Super Regionals the following weekend, hosted by the higher seeded team.

Here are the regionals with teams from the Carolinas. National seed is in parentheses:

Chapel Hill Regional

UNC (4) LSU Wofford Long Island University

Local players

UNC: Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury), Patrick Alvarez (Charlotte), Cameron Padgett (Salisbury), Kyle Percival (Lancaster, S.C.), Jacob Kirby (Waxhaw), Dalton Pence (Cherryville), Luke Osteen (Huntersville)

Wofford: Ethan Belk (Rock Hill)

Clemson Regional

Clemson (6) Vanderbilt Coastal Carolina High Point

Clemson: Nick Clayton (York, S.C.), Ethan Darden (Rock Hill, S.C.), Devin Parks (Fort Mill, S.C.), Rob Hughes (Rock Hill, S.C.)

High Point: Xavier Cumbee (Fort Mill, S.C.), Charlie Klingler (Salisbury), Patrick Matthews (Fort Mill, S.C.), Konni Durschlag (Charlotte)

Norman Regional

Oklahoma (9) Duke UConn Oral Roberts

Duke: Sam Yelton (Harrisburg), David Boisvert (Charlotte)

Raleigh Regional

N.C. State (10) South Carolina James Madison Bryant

N.C. State: Brandon Butterworth (Monroe), Matt Heavner (Pumpkin Center), Peyton Young (Hickory), Chance Mako (Salisbury), Camden Wimbush (Locust), Jacob Dudan (Huntersville), John Miralia (Charlotte)

South Carolina: Tyler Causey (Fort Mill, S.C.), Eli Jerzembeck (Charlotte), Jake McCoy (Fort Mill, S.C.), Ty Good (Rock Hill, S.C.), Tyler Zedalis (Charlotte), Austin Williamson (Sherrills Ford)

James Madison: Luke McGrath (Charlotte), Ike Schmidly (Charlotte)

Greenville (N.C.) Regional

East Carolina (16) Wake Forest VCU Evansville

East Carolina: Kenan Bowman (Charlotte), Nathan Chrismon (China Grove), Cam Clonch (Mooresville), Isaac Armstrong (Denver)

Other local players:

Wake Forest: Mitchell Salvino (Charlotte), Crawford Wade (Charlotte), Haiden Leffew (Kannapolis), Luke Schmolke (Mooresville)

Tennessee: JJ Garcia (Statesville)

VCU: Owen Tappy (Charlotte)

